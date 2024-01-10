New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation board meeting was held on Tuesday in which a proposal to change the name of the city was passed, officials said. An official said that during the board meeting in the House, 23 proposals were discussed including the one to to change the name of Ghaziabad. The proposal to change the name was passed by the House with majority. Now this proposal will be sent to the government and the Chief Minister for approval.

An official said that along with the proposal, a list of alternative names of Ghaziabad suggested by the city residents will also be sent to the government. After getting permission from the government, the name will be officially changed by the corporation. Tuesday's corporation meeting was quite noisy with the video of the corporation's board meeting getting viral on social media. In the 30-second odd video, a fierce altercation is seen between the councilor and the mayor.

The Municipal Commissioner and the Mayor are seen sitting on one side of the house. On the other side of the round table, the councilors are seen arguing with the Mayor and the Commissioner. In the video, a councilor sitting in the first row is seen saying something to the mayor. In the video, the Mayor Sunita Dayal is heard saying, "Hey listen... I will break my neck... If the record is being recorded then it should be done... If she tells, then to whom did I give Rs 30 lakh, if you give it, you will be suspended, this is what I am saying."