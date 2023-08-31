GHAZIABAD LAWYER MURDERED BY BROTHER IN LAW HIS BROTHER FRIEND FOR DISALLOWING NIECE TO GO HOME ON RAKSHA BANDHAN

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The police arrested three persons in connection with the death of a lawyer, who was murdered in broad daylight in his chamber in Ghaziabad yesterday.

The accused have been identified as the deceased's brother-in-law Amit Dagar, his brother Nitin and friend Palli. Both Amit and Nitin are lawyers. According to police, deceased, Manoj Chaudhary alias Monu was shot dead by masked men while having lunch at his friend's chamber.

A CCTV footage has been released by the police in connection with this case. Police said that the accused came in a car and hatched the plan to kill Monu a day before. Additional Commissioner Dinesh P said that the accused had come with their faces covered, attacked the lawyer and fled.

"Police set up teams and examined the CCTV footage. Several witnesses were interrogated and it was revealed that the deceased's brother-in-law Amit had plotted the murder," he said.

Police found that Amit reached Sadar tehsil with his brother and friend 15 minutes before the incident and fled after the murder. One accused went inside the chamber and the other two stood outside., police said After the incident, they escaped in another car. Police have recovered both the cars.

Monu's elder sister, Sarita Chaudhary, was married to Amit Dagar in 2002. It has been learnt that Amit wanted to sell his house but his wife opposed. She told Monu about this and he too asked Amit not to sell the house. Angered by this, Amit beat up his wife. Ever since then, she is staying at Monu's house with her daughter while her son lived with Amit.

On Raksha Bandhan, Amit asked Monu to let his daughter come home and tie the sacred thread on her brother's wrist. But, Monu refused leaving Amit angry and he conspired to kill him, police said.

