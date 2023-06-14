New DelhiGhaziabad New shocking revelations are coming out during the ongoing investigation into the Ghaziabad conversion case involving gaming applications According to police sources 30 Pakistani numbers have been found in the seized mobile phone of the main accused Shahnawaz Khan alias Baddo The accused used to talk to Pakistan on these numbers regularly sources saidWhen the police asked him about these Pakistani numbers the accused gave an evasive answer which raised the suspicion of the investigating officers further The whole matter surfaced on 30th May When the Kavi Nagar police in Ghaziabad received a complaint that an attempt was made to convert a child belonging to a Jain family by brainwashing him through a gaming appThe police had arrested a Maulvi named Abdul Rehman in this case On the other hand on Monday the police picked up the main accused in Thane Maharashtra and moved him to Ghaziabad on Tuesday Many shocking things are coming out during his interrogation Police sources said that details of some email IDs have been found on his laptop and they are related to some persons living in PakistanAccording to the information Shahnawaz s conversation has happened many times using about 30 phone numbers from Pakistan Apart from this many email IDs were found on his gadgets It was also found that many video links were shared with those in Pakistan However sources said that the accused had deleted most of the data on his mobile phone Apart from this the data present in the hard disk of the computer was also deletedAlso Read Arrested for chatting religion with children Shahnawaz tells Thane courtAccording to the information received from the cyber cell the deleted data has been recovered Police sources said that when the accused was asked about his involvement in conversions he said that he had not converted anyone When he was asked about Pakistani mobile numbers he replied that those numbers must have come into his mobile after being linked to GoogleWhen asked about the YouTube channel which was operating from Pakistan Shahnawaz said that whoever asked him for a video link he used to share it with them The police had received information about a YouTube channel on which objectionable video is uploaded and this YouTube channel is related to PakistanPolice sources said that the accused will be taken on remand again if needed Even before the transit remand was over on Tuesday the police presented Shahnawaz in the Ghaziabad court and he has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days The accused Shahnawaz is currently lodged in Ghaziabad s Dasna Jail