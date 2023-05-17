New Delhi: Police have arrested an assistant professor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIP) for impersonating Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena.

The accused Rohit Singh had made calls posing as Delhi L-G in September 2022 for seeking favours. He had allegedly made calls to the Vice-Chancellor of the university. The accused called up the VC for seeking a job for his sister. On Wednesday, the assistant professor was arrested at the IGI airport as soon as he arrived from the United Kingdom. Dwarka DCP M Harsh Vardhan confirmed his arrest.

“The accused Rohit Singh was arrested on 15.05.2023 at the IGI Airport upon his arrival from the UK. Following preliminary questioning by police, the accused has admitted that he called the Vice-Chancellor of IP University twice over the landline phone impersonating the LG. In the first instance, he got his leave sanctioned and in the second instance on 30th September 2022, he called the VC impersonating LG to get his sister selected as Faculty in the English Department of the GGSIPU,” the official statement said.

“On his return from the UK, Rohit Singh was arrested at the IGI Airport and was produced before the concerned court which granted him police custody. On expiry of his police custody, he was produced before the court, which remanded him into judicial custody,” the statement added. Sources said Rohit Singh was living in the UK for a long time. He had taken leave from the university.

Later, when the forgery was detected, an FIR was registered. The investigation of the case was conducted by the police team of Operation Cell of Dwarka district. At the same time, when the Lieutenant Governor came to know about the matter, he expressed his displeasure.

The LG emphasized that he never called anyone or made recommendations. After the incident, the LG gave instructions to officials to ensure that no one should take advantage of the landline phone number. When the police were investigating the matter, they came to know that no such calls were made from the LG office. This helped the police zero in on the accused.