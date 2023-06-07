New Delhi: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, who is on a 4-day trip to India, has said that India is trying “very hard to significantly and quickly reduce its dependency on Russia for armaments”, sources said. Pistorious, who arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday made the remarks while holding talks with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

His statement came in the backdrop of Russian Ukraine war. "The war has repercussions up to here in every corner of the world and India is trying very hard to significantly and quickly reduce its dependency on Russia for armaments, which is currently at 60%. Germany is the largest trading partner for India in the EU, with a volume of 30 billion euros.

That is significantly more than between India and France, for example, This is where we want to get more involved," he said. The German Defence Minister further reiterated that India is also the most important, strategic partner for Europe and also for Germany. Pistorious said that Russian arms account for 60% of India's arms imports adding that Germany is the largest trading partner for India in the EU, with a potential of 30 billion euros, sources said.

After the talks wit Rajnath Singh, Pistorius told reporters that strategic partnerships, “should and must gain more momentum” between the two countries. He said that defence is a pillar of the partnership between the two countries. The German Defence Minister also delved into India's plan to procure six stealth submarines from Germany.

The German Defence minister said, "The German defence industry, especially the manufacturers, has an excellent reputation. We support the “Make in India” principle favored by India. We think that's right". Pistorius said that the defence deal could become a flagship project. “We talked about which and how far the process has progressed.

There seems to be a lot of interest in this. We want to intensify military cooperation with the other branches of the Navy, the Air Force as a whole", he added. Addressing the Chinese growing assertiveness in the Indo- Pacific and Straits of Taiwan, the German Defence Minister said that India-German cooperation is key to tackle the challenge.

The German Defence Minister also expressed concern over the raging war between Russia and Ukraine. According to sources, the Indian side also apprised Pistorius about China's growing aggressiveness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and also conveyed New Delhi's apprehensions over possible risks if Pakistan gets critical defence technologies from the West.

Pistorius asserted that Germany's strategic ties with New Delhi became more important in the context of the unpredictable situation in the Indo-Pacific, amid growing global concerns over China's increasing military muscle flexing in the region. He also reiterated Germany's approach to intensify defence ties with India while noting Europe's reluctance to deliver weapons to India which he said made New Delhi look towards Russia.

"We are now realizing that Russia's star is sinking, to put it that way," he said, highlighting the need for a fresh approach to defence ties with India.Pistorious's is the first visit by a Germany Defence Minister since 2015. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he had “fruitful discussions” with the German Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius.

“His passion for Yoga is commendable. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further strengthen defence co-operation between India & Germany,” Singh said.