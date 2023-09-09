New Delhi: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the two-day-long G20 Summit which is being held under India's Presidency. He was received by Union Minister of State for MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma at the airport. A group of dancers also presented a traditional dance to welcome the German chancellor.

In May this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and reviewed the progress in bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional developments and global challenges. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the 49th summit of the Group of Seven (G7) in the Japanese city of Hiroshima in May recently.

During the meeting, PM Modi welcomed Germany's support for the India-EU trade and investment agreements, and for India's G20 Presidency. After the meeting MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had posted on X "Ever growing India, Germany ties! PM @narendramodi met @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz of Germany at the Hiroshima @G7 Summit, the leaders reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral relations. Exchanged views on regional developments and global challenges."

India and Germany also work closely at multilateral and international platforms. It was in February this year that Olaf Scholz came to India on the first standalone visit by any German Chancellor since the commencement of the Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism between the two nations in 2011, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release.

It is the common ideals, trust, and understanding that underpin the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. Stronger economic and investment links, collaboration on green and sustainable development, and expanding people-to-people ties have strengthened the bilateral relations between the two nations.

The 18th G20 Summit is being held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. A Leaders Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit. During the G20 presidency, India has focused on various issues like inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and equitable global health access.

By leveraging its presidency, India is fostering collaborative solutions that benefit its own population and contribute to the broader global well-being. The summit is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations. (ANI)

