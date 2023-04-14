GANGWAR IN TIHAR JAIL LAWRENCE BISHNOI GANG MEMBER PRINCE TEWATIA KILLED

New Delhi Prince Tewatia a member of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang member and an aide of top gangster Hashim Baba known as Delhi s Dawood was murdered at Tihar Jail in Delhi It is learnt that on Friday after a fight with the Rohit Chaudhary gang Prince Tewatia was stabbed to death at 5 pm He was lodged in Tihar Jail No 3 He has been stabbed seven times with a knifeAccording to sources a total of six prisoners were injured during the gang war Everyone was rushed to a hospital where Prince Tewatia was declared brought dead by doctors The remaining five prisoners are undergoing treatment at Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital The condition of the two is said to be critical At present more than 20 gangsters were lodged in the Tihar Jail Based on a complaint a case was registered at Hari Nagar police station and police are investigating the caseAlso read Lawrence Bishnoi s aide shot dead in Punjab s JalandharIt is learnt Prince had an old enmity with the gangster Rohit Chaudhary gang which was lodged in Tihar Jail under MCOCA He has joined hands with notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba A total of 15 cases including murder assault and extortion have been registered against Prince in various police stations in DelhiOf late prisoners who are languishing in jails have been fighting News of gangster wars has been reported from across the country It seems they settle scores due to an old enmity and eliminates their rivals though they were in prison