New Delhi/Greater Noida: A court on Monday sentenced life imprisonment to four accused, including gangster Randeep Bhati Rathodi, in the Samajwadi Party leader Chaman Bhati's murder case. In 2013, the accused barged into Bhati's house and killed him.

During the hearing on Monday, Additional District and Sessions Special Judge Chandra Mohan Srivastava sentenced life imprisonment to accused Randeep Bhati, Kulveer, Yogesh Dabra and Umesh Pandit. A fine of Rs 85,500 each has been imposed on all the culprits as well.

On April 24, 2013, Samajwadi Party national executive member Chaman Bhati was shot dead by assailants, who entered his house in Dabra village of Greater Noida. A case of murder was registered against mafia Randeep Bhati Rithodi and his gang members. The Dadri police had filed a charge sheet in the district court in the murder case, and arrested the accused, and sent them to jail.

Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Shilpi Bhadoria said that four accused, including Randeep Bhati were found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.