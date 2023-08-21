New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday appeared virtually before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in a criminal defamation case filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. During the brief hearing, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal directed the complainant to supply certain documents to the accused and adjourned the matter till August 28.

The direction was given on an application moved by the counsel appearing for Gehlot seeking supply of the documents. Counsel for the accused has moved an application for supply of deficient documents/ illegible documents. Copy supplied to the complainant. The complainant undertakes to supply the deficient/ legible copies by the next date of hearing, the judge said and adjourned the matter for a week. Advocate Aditya Vikram Singh appeared on behalf of Shekhawat while Senior advocate Mohit Mathur appeared on behalf of Gehlot in the court.

The court had on August 7 summoned the chief minister following Shekhawat's complaint over Gehlot's remarks linking him to the alleged Sanjivani scam. The 'scam' is related to thousands of investors allegedly getting duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society on the promise of highly lucrative returns.

