G20 SUMMIT JAIPUR HOUSE TO TREAT WORLD LEADERS SPOUSES WITH SPECIAL MILLET BASED LUNCH

New Delhi: As India is all amped up to host the G20 summit, the country is leaving no stone unturned to display the best of Indian culture, food, ethnicity, and music to the world leaders and their spouses.

While the leaders of 20 major world economies will gather on September 9 and 10 to deliberate and discuss solutions to several key global issues ranging from digital transformation, climate financing, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), their spouses will be treated to a special lunch in the Jaipur House in the national capital with millet-based delicacies prominently on the menu.

According to sources, an exclusive event is being organised for the spouses of the participating leaders in Jaipur House, situated near the India Gate. Jaipur House will be the venue where an all-vegetarian lunch for the spouses will be hosted, followed by a visit to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in Pusa. A specially designed menu, consisting of many millet-based dishes is set to be on the menu, for this dignitary lunch.

The spouses of the world leaders will also take a tour of the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) to take a look at the vast collection of paintings, sculptures and photographs and also will visit Rajghat, the memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

As 2023 has been declared the International Year of Millets, all ancient grains will be highlighted during the three-day mega event including the main Summit as well as sideline events. In fact, street food from Chandni Chowk, along with millet-based delicacies like Ragi Litti-Chokha (a delicacy from Bihar), Barley Kheer (a type of sweet), and more will be showcased during the summit.

