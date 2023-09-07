New Delhi/Hyderabad: India is all set to host the much anticipated two-day G20 Summit from September 9 in the national capital. A host of world leaders including US President Joe Biden would be participating in the Summit, for which New Delhi has been decked up. A plethora of five-star hotels are eagerly waiting to welcome the leaders across the world. After the G20 Summit, India would give the G20 Presidency to Brazil.

Here are the updates from the national capital:

4.56 PM

According to officials in the Defence Ministry, the Indian counter-drone system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been deployed in the diplomatic enclave in New Delhi to provide protection against any possible drone threat. The drone systems of the DRDO and the Indian Army along with other civilian agencies are working round the clock to tackle aerial threats.

4.50 PM

National Security Guard's four-legged K9 sniffer dog squad members with the force's bomb disposal units are part of intensified security arrangements among other security establishments deployed at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, where G20 delegates are scheduled to visit during the Summit beginning from Saturday.

4.47 PM

Union Minister Arjun Munda said that India hosting the G20 Summit was a matter of pride. "This is a matter of pride and inspiration for the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says that we have to make India the third-largest economic power. Through the G20 Summit, we are attracting the world's attention. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) along with the people of India is taking the nation forward," he told the news agency ANI.

4.46 PM

The Delhi Traffic Police has introduced its G20 Virtual Help Desk for real-time traffic updates during the G20 Summit. It can be accessed at https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/dtpg20info

4.42 PM

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday again went on a final round of inspections to take stock of the security, cleaning, beautification preparedness and other related works in the national capital. He said that Delhi is all decked up and set to welcome the dignitaries and delegates for the G-20 Summit. His office said that as a part of his inspection, Saxena also visited the state-of-the-art developed Control Room of the Delhi Police set up at its headquarters to keep hawk eyes on each nook and corner of the city.

4.41 PM

Delhi Police conducted boat patrolling in river Yamuna, in view of the upcoming G20 Summit.

4.24 PM

Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) Armida Alisjahbana said, "The expectation (from India) is very high, especially in the geopolitical context. "The expectation is very high, especially for the G20 leadership and commitment to the most pressing issues and challenges. Everyone is looking at the outcome of this Summit," Alisjahbana was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

4.05 PM:

New Delhi is all set to welcome US President Biden on Friday for the G20 summit, which is touted as one of the historic summits under India's presidency. Security has been amped up around the area of the ITC Maurya Sheraton Hotel where President Joe Biden will stay.

4.03 PM: