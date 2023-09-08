G20 SUMMIT GLOBAL LEADERS WHO ARE SUPPOSED TO COME AND WHO HAVE OPTED OUT

New Delhi - Some of the world's most influential leaders are converging in the Indian capital this weekend to participate in the highly anticipated G20 Summit. The summit, a crucial annual gathering, will see discussions on a multitude of pressing issues, including geopolitical tensions, economic downturns, and the alarming surge in food and energy prices. Notable attendees include US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and leaders from various other nations, making this event a focal point for global diplomacy and cooperation.

Confirmed G20 Attendees

In a significant development, President Joe Biden has confirmed his attendance at the G20 Summit. He arrives in New Delhi with a robust agenda that encompasses discussions on the social repercussions of the war in Ukraine, the imperative transition towards clean energy, combating climate change, and fortifying the capabilities of multilateral financial institutions in their fight against poverty.

Joining President Biden is UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is embarking on his inaugural official visit to India in his capacity as the Prime Minister. His presence underscores the importance of the UK-India relationship and their commitment to addressing shared challenges.

Japan's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, currently serving as the chair of the G7, is set to lead discussions condemning Russia's role in the Ukraine conflict. This assertive stance is expected to be a key highlight of the summit.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, despite being initially in Indonesia, has confirmed his participation in the G20 Summit, solidifying Canada's commitment to global cooperation on pressing issues.

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, will not only attend the summit but is also scheduled to engage in bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines, further strengthening the diplomatic ties between their two nations.

Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, will be part of a three-country tour that includes India, Indonesia, and the Philippines, emphasizing the significance of Asia-Pacific cooperation.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in his first major international appearance, emphasized the importance of the G20 Summit even in the absence of Russia and China, highlighting the continued relevance of the group.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to call for a collective response to North Korea's nuclear threats and missile provocations, addressing a matter of regional and global concern.

Additionally, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be among the leaders representing their nations at the summit.

Notable Absentees

Perhaps the most conspicuous absence at this year's G20 Summit will be that of Chinese President Xi Jinping. In his stead, the Chinese Premier of The State Council, Li Qiang, will lead the delegation. This marks the first time a Chinese president has missed a G20 leaders' summit since its inception in 2008, raising eyebrows and questions about the implications of this absence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's absence is also noteworthy, as the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant against him, accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine—a claim strongly denied by the Kremlin. This legal action exposes Putin to the risk of arrest if he travels abroad. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will represent the country in New Delhi.

Spain's President Pedro Sanchez, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, will not be able to attend the G20 Summit, underscoring the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has chosen not to participate in this major international event.

Non-G20 Members Joining the Summit

In a bid to foster a broader dialogue and cooperation, India has extended invitations to several leaders from non-G20 member nations. These include Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Egypt, Mauritius, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates. Their presence at the summit reflects India's commitment to inclusivity in addressing global challenges.

Furthermore, high-ranking officials from international organizations, such as the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank, will actively participate in the proceedings, emphasizing the collaborative and comprehensive approach needed to address the complex issues facing the world today.

The G20 Summit in New Delhi, with its diverse and influential participant roster, holds the promise of constructive discussions and collective action on critical global challenges. As leaders assemble in the Indian capital, the world watches with anticipation, hoping for meaningful resolutions that can lead to a more stable, sustainable, and equitable future.