G20 SUMMIT 2023 PM MODI JAPANESE PM FUMIO KISHIDA DISCUSS COOPERATION IN CONNECTIVITY COMMERCE

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The two leaders discussed on enhancing cooperation in connectivity, commerce and other sectors.

Also the current India-Japan bilateral ties were taken up at the discussions. "Held productive talks with PM@kishida230. We took stock of India-Japan bilateral ties and the ground covered during India's G20 Presidency and Japan's G7 Presidency. We are eager to enhance cooperation in connectivity, commerce and other sectors," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier, PM Modi extended a warm welcome to the Japanese PM, who landed in Delhi yesterday, at Bharat Mandapam. "May our friendship with Japan last forever," PM Modi posted on X. In the wake of China's increasing military muscle-flexing, the Quad comprising India, Japan, Australia and US has been focusing on cooperation to ensure a "free and open Indo-Pacific".

The political ties between the two nations have strengthened in the last few years. Also, Japan is India's 13th largest trading partner while on the other hand, India is Japan's 18th largest partner. Japan is among the top five foreign investors in India. Both the countries share historical linkages and have to deal with Chinese aggression in the region.

According to Japanese media, Kishida plans to show the country's proactive contribution in various global issues on the basis of the result of the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May. Japan's agenda includes global food security and digital transformation among several issues, the Japanese media reported.

PM Modi had met Kishida at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. Prior to which, the Japanese PM had visited India to meet PM Modi.