G20 SUMMIT 12 YEAR OLD DAKSH TO PLAY MRIDANGAM TO WELCOME WORLD DELEGATES

New Delhi: A 12-year-old boy Dakshi will welcome the guests by playing Mridangam at the gala dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which will be held on Saturday. According to sources, at least 78 musicians from different states of the country will participate in a musical concert organised to welcome the world delegates.

The Class 8 student, Daksh from Somerville School, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi will also perform at the concert.

Daksh said, "It is a matter of pride for me to be a part of the G20 Summit." He has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chairman of Sangeet Natak Academy, the Secretary and principal of the school as well as his Guru.

Daksh said that he was told at the time of rehearsal that there would be a musical concert at the Bharat Mandapam during dinner. "We have to give a presentation on the theme of sweet food and sweet music," he added. Meanwhile, the guests will enjoy the sweet music along with the sweet dish.

All the artists including Daksh have been rehearsing for the last nine days in Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan for five to six hours every day. Daksh said that he had received an invitation to participate in this music concert on August 31. Daksh's father, Talamani PV Boopathi, is his Guru and is working in the music department of the city-based National School of Drama (NSD).

Talamani PV Boopathi said that his family members have been musicians for four generations. Daksh has also been selected for a scholarship in the category of artists in the 10 to 14-year-old age group from the Centre for Cultural Resouces and Training (CCRT) Center of the Ministry of Culture.