New Delhi: Emphasising that the adolescent population in India could play a critical role in achieving India's ambitious target to become a $5 trillion economy, the health ministry has decided to prepare a document highlighting the need to prioritize the investment for the people in this adolescent category.

The health ministry is organising a co-branded G20 event "Health of Youth-Wealth of Nation" in New Delhi on Tuesday. According to the ministry, India has one of the youngest populations in the world, housing 253 million adolescents (10-19 years). "Every fourth young person in the world is Indian. In fact, 65 per cent of India's population is below 35 years of age," the health ministry said.

The recommendation from the event will be documented highlighting the need to prioritize investments in the well-being of adolescents and young people. A note from the health ministry said that there are 1.8 billion adolescents and youth in the world today, with the maximum number of young people residing in India, promising to be a dominant force in India and in the decades to come.

Asked about the outcomes of the day-long event, a senior official from the health ministry said, "To set in motion the G20's work to integrate 'youth well-being' a cross-cutting element across all working groups under the G20 Sherpa Track as a priority, and to ensure that young people's well being is at the forefront of building stronger and resilient G20 societies."

The official from the health ministry said that nearly 40 per cent of the participants in the event will be adolescents and young including those from G20 countries and regional consultations in India. More than 350 delegates are expected to participate in the event.

