New Delhi Russia and China have once again opposed the mention of the Ukraine conflict in the G20 development ministers meeting outcome document and chair s summary The G20 Development Ministers meeting was held in Varanasi and was chaired by EAM Jaishankar on Monday Around 200 foreign delegates attended the meeting The Development Ministers Meeting was preceded by the fourth and final Development Working Group DWG Meeting which was held in Delhi from June 69According to the outcome document China stated that the outcome should not include any reference to the Ukraine crisis Meanwhile Russia disassociated itself from the status of this document as a common outcome because of references to para 10 and 11The 10th para of the outcome document said that the war in Ukraine has further adversely impacted the global economy and that we reiterated our national positions as expressed in other fora deploring in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine The document further said that most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy – constraining growth increasing inflation disrupting supply chains heightening energy and food insecurity and elevating financial stability risks The outcome document also said that it was essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability This includes defending all the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and adhering to international humanitarian law including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts the document readAt the meeting the ministers also called for ambitious concrete and collective G20 actions to create opportunities for all and address structural vulnerabilities and imbalances especially those faced by developing countries including Least Developed Countries LDCs and Small Island Developing States SIDS They further reiterated their unwavering commitment to international cooperation multilateralism and global solidarity as the best way for the worldThe ministers emphasized the need for greater collaboration partnerships and contributions of all partners and stakeholders including that of civil society the private sector and academia among others The G20 development ministers welcomed Brazils G20 Presidency in 2024 and the Republic of South Africas G20 Presidency in 2025 to take forward the collective agenda of the G20 DWG