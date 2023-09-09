G20 Delhi Declaration refers to war 'in' and not 'against' Ukraine in a major shift in language from the Bali Declaration

New Delhi: The 37-page consensus declaration adopted by the G20 leaders on Saturday called for comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine and urged member states to refrain from the threat of use of force to seek territorial acquisition or act against the territorial integrity of any state.

The declaration also stressed that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons be "inadmissible".

"We call on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. The peaceful resolution of conflicts and efforts to address crises as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical. We will unite in our endeavour to address the adverse impact of the war on the global economy and welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine that will uphold all the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter for the promotion of peaceful, friendly, and good neighbourly relations among nations in the spirit of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’," the declaration read.

Interestingly the 37-page G20 joint declaration refers to the War in Ukraine and not the War against Ukraine.

"Concerning the war in Ukraine, while recalling the discussion in Bali, we reiterated our national positions and resolutions adopted at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly (A/RES/ES-11/1 and A/RES/ES-11/6) and underscored that all states must act in a manner consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter in its entirety. In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible" the declaration read.

However, the declaration makes special mention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment 'this is not an era of war'. The inclusion of the African Union in the G20 is another key outcome of the G20 Delhi declaration.

Also read: G20 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

Also read: 'Let's adopt a humanistic approach to bridge trust deficit:' PM Modi's opening remarks at G20