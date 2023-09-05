New Delhi: In view of the G-20 summit slated for 8 to 10 September, Delhi Police as part of an elaborate security arrangement has issued guidelines for citizens, which will see a ban on usual business activities in the national capital.

However, cases related to medical emergency has been kept out of the purview of the circular. Special Commissioner of the Traffic Unit of Delhi Police, Surendra Yadav said at a press conference that no change has been made in the traffic directory issued on August 25, but there will be a ban on delivery of food and other goods which is considered a commercial activity.

Also read: French President Emmanuel Macron to attend G-20 Summit in Delhi, travel to Bangladesh next for bilateral visit

The guidelines will restrict the plying of commercial vehicles other than essential services in Delhi. Interstate buses will operate from Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Kashmiri Gate and other depots. People will be able to travel to the railway station and airport by showing their tickets.

There will also be no ban on taxis carrying passengers. Commutes can, however, travel to anywhere in Delhi by using the Outer Ring Road. There will be a ban on entry only in the restricted area of New Delhi. There will also be a ban on the delivery of food items in the New Delhi area. People can check the complete details of traffic diversion by visiting the website of Delhi Traffic Police.

The following instructions are given for railway travel

From South-West Delhi to New Delhi Railway Station: Dhaula Kuan - Ring Road - Narayana Flyover - Mayapuri Chowk - Kirti Nagar Main Road - Shadipur Flyover - Patel Road (Main Mathura Marg) - Pusa Gol Chakkar - Pusa Road - Dayal Chowk - Panchkuian Road - Outer Circle Connaught Place - Chelmsford Road Paharganj side or Minto Road - Bhavabhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side and reach New Delhi Railway Station.

From East Delhi to New Delhi Railway Station: Take Yudhishtir Setu - Boulevard Road - Rani Jhansi Flyover - Jhandewalan Roundabout - DB Gupta Road - Sheela Cinema Road - Paharganj Bridge to reach New Delhi Railway Station.

From South East Delhi to Old Delhi Railway Station: Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Delhi – Meerut Expressway – Noida Link Road – Pusta Road – Yudhishthir Setu – ISBT Kashmiri Gate – Lothian Road – Chatta Rail – SP Murkhji Marg – Reached Old Delhi Railway Station from Kaudiya Bridge.

From West-North Delhi side to Old Delhi Railway Station: Punjabi Bagh Junction – Rohtak Road – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Lothian Road – Chatta Rail – Kauria Bridge.

From South Delhi to Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station: Dhaula Kuan Flyover - Ring Road - AIIMS Chowk - Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu - Slip Road towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg - Lodhi Road - Nila Gumbad - Hazrat Nizamuddin Marg to reach Nizamuddin Railway Station.

From East Delhi to Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station: Noida Link Road - Delhi-Meerut Expressway - Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road) - Nizamuddin Entry - Two Roads to reach Railway Station.

From West Delhi to Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station: Punjabi Bagh Junction – Mahatma Gandhi Road (Ring Road) – Raja Garden Chowk – Narayana Flyover – Dhaula Kuan Flyover – Ring Road – AIIMS Chowk – Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu – Lala Lajpat Rai Marg Reach the station via slip road.

From North Delhi to Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station: Mukarba Chowk - KB Hedgewar Marg (Outer Ring Road) - Majnu Ka Tila - Chandgi Ram Akhara - Left Loop from Ring Road towards Yudhishthir Setu GT Road Shastri Park Pusta Road or Noida Link Road - Delhi- Meerut Expressway- Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road) to reach the station.

From South Delhi to Sarai Rohilla Railway Station: Dhaula Kuan Flyover - Vande Mataram Marg - Dayal Chowk - Faiz Road - New Rohtak Road - Liberty Cinema - Navhind School Marg to reach the railway station.

From East Delhi to Sarai Rohilla Railway Station: Noida Link Road/Pusta Road – Shastri Park – GT Road – Yudhishthir Setu – GT Karnal Road – Ram Bagh Marg under Rani Jhansi flyover – Veer Banda Bairagi Marg – Old Rohtak Road to station Arrive.

From West Delhi to Sarai Rohilla Railway Station: Take Punjabi Bagh Junction – Rohtak Road – New Rohtak Road to reach the station.

From North Delhi to Sarai Rohilla Railway Station: Azadpur Chowk - Ring Road - Prem Bari Pul - Maharaja Nahar Singh Marg - Banda Bairagi Marg - Old Rohtak Road to reach the station.

The arrangements for travelling to the airport

From Gurugram for T3 and T1: NH 48- Rao Gajraj Singh Marg- Old Delhi Gurugram Road- NH 48 Service Road to reach Terminal-3. For Terminal 1, take Terminal 3 Road to Terminal 1 via NH-48 Service Road – Sanjas T Point – Ulaanbaatar Road.

From Dwarka for T3 and T1: Dwarka Mor - NH-48 - Take NH 48 Service Road to Terminal 3. For Terminal-1 take Terminal-3 Road to Terminal-1 via NH-48 Service Road- Sanjas T Point-Ulaan Baatar Marg.

From New Delhi for Terminal 3 and 1: AIIMS Chowk - Ring Road - Moti Bagh Chowk - RTR Marg - Sanjay T Point - NH 48 Service Road to reach Terminal 3. And reached Terminal-1 via Sanjus T Point-Ulaan Batar Marg.

From West Delhi to T3 and T1: It is advised to take Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road - Raja Garden Chowk - Najafgarh Road - Fankha Road - Dabri - Dwarka Road - Road No. 224, Dabri - Gurugram Road.

From North and East Delhi to T3 and T1: Passengers can use ISBT Kashmere Gate - Rani Jhansi Flyover - Rohtak Road - Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road - Raja Garden Chowk - Najafgarh Road - Pankha Road - Dabri Dwarka Road - Road No. 224 Are. Dabri- Gurugram Road- Sec.West Delhi to T3 and T1: It is advised to take Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road - Raja Garden Chowk - Najafgarh Road - Fankha Road - Dabri - Dwarka Road - Road No. 224, Dabri - Gurugram Road.

From North and East Delhi to T3 and T1: Passengers can use ISBT Kashmere Gate - Rani Jhansi Flyover - Rohtak Road - Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road - Raja Garden Chowk - Najafgarh Road - Pankha Road - Dabri Dwarka Road - Road No. 224 Are. Dabri- Gurugram Road- Sec.

Read more: G-20 summit: Indian street food, millets on world leaders' platter