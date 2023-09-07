New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a drop in temperature, cloudy weather and rain in Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit which is scheduled to take place on Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10. According to the Meteorological Department, in view of the G-20 summit, the weather of nine places including Pragati Maidan, IGI Airport, New Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, and Chandni Chowk are being closely monitored.

On September 8 and 9, it has been estimated that the temperature will remain more or less similar, however, on September 10, the maximum temperature can be recorded from 34 to 36 degrees and the minimum temperature from 24 to 26 degrees and the humidity level can be recorded from maximum 85 to 96 and minimum from 50 to 60. According to IMD, the weather patterns will change in Delhi-NCR during the next 3-4 days.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) round-the-clock weather monitoring for the summit will begin on Thursday morning. The weather office will issue tailored weather updates and forecasts and these will be accessible through a dedicated webpage on the IMD website at mausam.imd.gov.in/g20.

The webpage will provide real-time data from the newly deployed automatic weather station (AWS) near the G20 Summit venue, offering precise information on air temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction and rainfall. The data will be updated at 15-minute intervals, ensuring that users have the most accurate and up-to-date weather information at their fingertips, the IMD said.

The G20 Leaders' Summit to be held on September 9-10 is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations. (With PTI Inputs)