G 20 DELHI POLICE PERSONNEL TRAINED TO HANDLE CHEMICAL BIOLOGICAL WEAPON ATTACKS

New Delhi: Ahead of the 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the G20, scheduled to begin next month in the national capital under India’s presidency, the Delhi Police has made special arrangements to provide security to the high-profile delegates, including heads of states, who will arrive in the city for the event.

The venue of the summit is the newly opened International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan. Delhi Police started preparations a few months ago and training of its staff will be deployed at various locations. With the city gearing up to welcome international delegates, police are training its staff to handle chemical and biological weapons and also focus on their soft skills. Nineteen 'markswomen' of the Delhi Police, women commandos of its Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit have undergone a four-week specialised training course, conducted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at its training centre in Karera, Madhya Pradesh. Apart from this Delhi Police has procured special kinds of weapons, ammunition, bulletproof jackets and X-ray machines.

"G-20 is a matter of great pride for India, its main event is to be held in the month of September, in view of that anti-terror measures are being taken, swat commandos are at the forefront of anti-terror measures,” Ingit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell said on the precautions being taken for the Summit.

“We have trained 19 swat commandos as markswomen in urban scenarios, they are different from snipers. The training was held for four weeks in MP's Karera,” he said. Delhi Police official Suman Nalwa said, "Delhi Police conducts programs of any national and international level very professionally, our preparations for G20 have been going on for a few months. Our coordination with multiple agencies is constant, and for every actuality, there is a contingency plan.”

“More than 100 officers are being trained to handle chemical and biological weapons. Apart from hard skills, Delhi Police is also being given training in soft skills like how to interact with foreign delegates and help them out. Staff are being trained according to their deployment and their training started a few months ago,” Nalwa said.

She said that care is being taken to manage traffic, one of the most challenging parts of the event. “Traffic Police are alert and planning is going on at a large level on what will routes will be taken and how to manage the traffic. In many countries, there is an issue of left-hand and right-hand driving but we are logistically ready for it,” she said. “Full dress rehearsal of carcade has started,” the Delhi Police official said.

Trained commando Nisha said, "For the first time Delhi Police has conducted this markswomen’s course, keeping in mind that the G20 summit is being held in Delhi." "After undergoing this course, we have improved a lot, during our SWAT commando course we performed well but during this course, we were taught things in a more detailed manner which boosted our confidence. We were trained for shooting using different weapons, shooting during day and night as well. Urban area shooting and aiming at pinpoint is being taught to us," said commando Nisha.

Another commando Vaishali said that it was a very different experience for her as she was getting trained outside Delhi for the first time and overall it was very good. "It's a matter of great pride for us also because we girls were given a chance instead of male commandos," said Vaishali. The G20 Summit is slated to take place on September 9-10 at a recently-inaugurated state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam convention centre at Pragati Maidan. Many heads of state and diplomats including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to be attending the G20 Leaders' Summit. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. (ANI)