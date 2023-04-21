FROM SRK TO YOGI ADITYANATH TO CONGRESS LEADERS KNOW WHO ALL LOST TWITTER BLUE TICK

New Delhi Microblogging site Twitter on Thursday removed the legacy verified blue ticks from all accounts The only individual Twitter users who have verified blue checkmarks are those paying for Twitter Blue which costs USD 8month via the web and USD 11month through inapp payment on iOS and AndroidDue to the recent development several Btown celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan Amitabh Bachchan Alia Bhatt and politicians like CM Yogi Adityanath Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma among others have lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts Earlier it was announced that the microblogging site will remove the verified checkmark status of accounts that Twitter had been verified as notable before Elon Musk s takeover unless they have subscribed to Twitter Blue or the businessfocused Twitter Verified Organizations plan Variety reportedInitially the blue tick served as a way of protecting wellknown individuals from impersonation and tackling false information Earlier in March Twitter posted from their official handle On April 1st we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter individuals can sign up for Twitter BlueTwitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities politicians companies and brands news organizations and other accounts of public interest were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts The company didn t previously charge for verification Musk launched Twitter Blue with the checkmark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company s takeover last year ANI