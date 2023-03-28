New Delhi: A video of Khalistan sympathizer and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh roaming about in disguise on the streets of New Delhi has surfaced amid the ongoing investigation to nab him. A CCTV footage and photographs dated March 21 show fugitive Singh roaming the streets of Delhi along with his accomplice. The video was captured from the Sai Chowk in Dabri area of the city.

In the footage, Amritpal can be seen passing through the road wearing a mask. as his hair hang loose with no turban. He can be seen dressed in a jacket and a pair of sunglasses. The viral video is making rounds on social media. However, ETV Bharat does not confirm the veracity of the video.

Amritpal Singh was earlier spotted in Punjab's Patiala and Ludhiana between March 18 and 20. A CCTV footage of March 18 showed Amritpal with his associate Papalpreet on a road in Ludhiana. He was seen wearing a pink turban. Singh took a lift from a scooter driver in Phillaur and reached Ladoval.

Also read: 'Close to catching Amritpal', Punjab govt tells High Court

Amritpal then took an autorickshaw from Ladowal to Jalandhar Bypass, from where he reached Sherpur Chowk in another auto. The entire journey has been recorded in various CCTV cameras in those areas.

The latest on Amritpal is that the Department of Immigration, Nepal government has alerted its offices to prevent Amritpal Singh so that he could not flee to a third country using Nepali territory. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu sent a letter to the Department of Immigration on Sunday requesting them to not let pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh travel to a third country.