FOUR KILLED 12 INJURED AS TWO TRUCKS COLLIDE HEAD ON IN DELHI

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, at least four 'Kanwariyas were killed and 12 others were injured in a head-on collision between two trucks in the national capital, the police said on Thursday. The incident took place in outer Delhi on Mukarba Chowk to Alipur road. Official sources said that a truck carrying Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) was hit by another truck on Wednesday night.

On learning about the incident, the locals reached the spot and informed the police. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital by ambulance and sent the bodies to the mortuary for post-mortem. The injured are undergoing treatment, the police said. "At least four people died and 12 others were injured after a head-on collision between two trucks," the police said. Later, the police started an investigation into the accident.

Earlier, six people were killed and many others were injured after a car collided with a bus on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Tuesday. According to official sources, the high-speed bus was coming from the wrong side of the highway, which caused the accident. The trapped passengers inside the car were saved by cutting the door of the vehicle, official sources said. An investigation is underway into the incident, they said.

