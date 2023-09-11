New Delhi : Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday said that the history of the United Nations (UN) is littered with unfulfilled and unimplemented Heads of States declarations and asked what were the concrete deliverables as he "didn’t find much in the New Delhi leaders' declaration during the G20 Summit".

In a post on X, Tewari said, "The League of Nations was founded on 10th January 1920. It could not prevent World War-II. The United Nations (UN) was founded on October 24 th 1945. The UN could not prevent 285 major armed conflicts from taking place from 1946-2023. The Earth Summit was held in Rio De Janeiro from 3rd to 14th June 1992. Three decades later it has not been able to stabilise global warming or substantively bring down GHG emissions."

Tewari further said that before 'we go into paroxysms of ecstasy over some ‘agreed texts or consensus declarations’ we should be clear eyed about the limits of multilateralism'. "History of the UN is littered with unfulfilled and unimplemented Head’s of States declarations. What are the concrete deliverables and what are the timelines? Didn’t find much in the New Delhi leaders declaration," Tewari added.

Also Read : 'People’s G20, a diplomatic triumph for India': Shashi Tharoor on New Delhi Declaration at G20

His remarks came after the New Delhi Leaders' Summit Declaration was adopted on Saturday after consensus was reached among the member states during the G20 Summit. On Sunday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hailed India for organising G20 Summit and in a post on X, he said, "Well done (India's G20 Sherpa) Amitabh Kant. The two-day G20 Summit, which concluded here on Sunday, has been a success for the country with African Union becoming a permanent member of the group and the New Delhi Declaration was adopted with consensus. (IANS)