New Delhi/Noida: A standard III pass youth was arrested by the Cyber Crime Police of Noida for cheating a former IAS officer of over Rs 1.5 crore on the pretext of doing online business, a police officer said. The accused has been identified as Durga Prasad Mishra alias Ranjit Mishra. The accused was arrested two years after the incident.

According to sources, Ranjit came in contact with the former IAS officer, Rajeev Kumar Gupta, on Facebook. Cyber station in-charge Rita Yadav said, "Former IAS Rajeev Kumar Gupta lodged a complaint of cheating on February 6, 2021, at Beta 2 police station. In the complaint, he said that through Facebook, a young man lured him into an online business by posing as a mediator of Canada's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited."

"After this, he also introduced the former IAS to some foreigners, after which the officer had no doubt about him. The accused then duped the officer of Rs 1.68 crore and fled. Investigating the matter, Beta 2 police station transferred the case to the Cybercrime police station, Sector 36. The Cyber police station arrested the accused, who was running accounts in 21 different banks, from Uttar Pradesh's Basti," Yadav said.

During the interrogation of the accused, it was revealed that Rs 30 lakhs were fraudulently transferred to the accused's account. He told that he, along with his colleagues, befriended people through social media and presented themselves as a mediator of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. After this, they used to cheat people by luring them into online business. Police are investigating the matter.