New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday junked the bail plea of Saumya Chaurasia, former Deputy Secretary to former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in a money laundering case.

A bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma's order came on Chaurasia's special leave petition challenging a June order of the Chhattisgarh High Court rejecting her bail application. The suspended civil servant has been in jail for over a year now.

The apex court after noting that incorrect submissions were made in her special leave petition, the bench also imposed a cost of one lakh.

The bench said, “It cannot be gainsaid that full disclosures have to be made and a degree of professionalism is expected…..Since incorrect facts were stated, we have dismissed the appeal with costs of one lakh”. Detailed judgment on the matter will be uploaded later in the day.

The matter arises out of allegations of extortion and illegal levy collection from coal and mining transporters transporting coal from Chhattisgarh mines. The Enforcement Directorate alleged that the investigation has revealed a massive scam. In December, the central agency arrested Saumya Chaurasia.