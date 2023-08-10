New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Member of Parliament, Raghav Chadha, who is in the middle of a controversy over allegations of forgery in the motion against the Delhi Services Bill in the Parliament, on Thursday threatened legal action against a section of media for “running propaganda” against him over the matter. Chadha while addressing a press conference along with fellow party MPs of the Aam Aadmi Party at AAP Headquarters in Delhi asked the media to “show the truth”.

“A small section of the media was running propaganda against me and I will have to file a complaint against them. I will also have to file a complaint in the court and Privileges Committee against those MPs, who claimed that the signatures were forged," Chadha said. The AAP MP's comments came in the backdrop of allegations of MPs who claimed that their names were mentioned on the proposal moved by Chadha to send the Delhi NCT Amendment Bill to the Select Committee without their consent.

Chadha, while moving the motion against the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, which was voted on in the Parliament on Monday, proposed a select committee to investigate the bill. However, union Home Minister Amit Shah, while reacting to Chadha's motion against the bill, alleged that the motion moved by the AAP MP had names of five MPs “who never signed” on the motion, putting Chadha in the dock.

Reports said that MPs Narhani Amin and Sudhanshu Trivedi of BJP, Sasmit Patra of BJD, Thambidurai of AIADMK, and Phangon Konyak have lodged complaints against Chadha over the inclusion of their signatures in the proposed select committee without their consent. Likewise, YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy too alleged that one of its party members' names was also included by Chadha in the motion without his consent.

Chadha at the Delhi conference said that the BJPs' mantra was to “repeat a lie a thousand times and it becomes the truth”. While producing the rulebook of the procedures of Rajya Sabha, Chadha said that the rule book does not mandate the signatures of the MPs for setting up a select committee in the upper house.