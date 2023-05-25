New Delhi There is a piece of bad news for students aspiring to travel to United Kingdom for pursing any course The country has come up with new immigration rules for foreign students that prevent them from bringing their family members or any dependents with them to UK This has been revealed in a statement released by the UK Home Office on Tuesday The only exemption that has been given is to the postgraduate students on research courses Also the UK government is considering to do away with the existing right of international students to switch over to work routes before completing their academic course Announcing the new rules in the House of Commons UK Home Secretary Suella Braveman said that this was aimed at curbing the migration rate in the country The Home secretary s statement stated that the new regulations include removing the right for international students to bring dependents unless they are on postgraduate courses currently designated as research programmes It was time to tighten up this route to ensure we can cut immigration numbers the statement addedAlso Read Wait time for US visitor s visa interview in India cut by 60 pc this yearAccording to UK government s official data the migration figure stood at 700000 in 202223 In 2022 135788 visas were of the dependents of the foreign students which was nine times more than that in 2019 A total of 54486 visas were granted in 2021 and in 2020 19139 were granted which was seven times lesser The rise in visas has been registered since the immigration rules were changed in 2019 wherein foreign students were allowed to say in UK for two years after passing out and search for jobs The UK government maintained that the new rules will help students to focus on their academics as well as prevent the system s misuse However students aspiring for postgraduate courses in UK said that having parents always help one to battle through their rough times