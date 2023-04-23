Riyadh Saudi Arabia s Foreign Ministry has announced the evacuation of Saudi citizens and other nationals from Sudan as fierce fighting continues in the country A total of 158 people including Saudi nationals and people from other countries have been evacuated from Sudan and transferred to Saudi Arabia s Jeddah ports by boat the Saudi state television was quoted by Xinhua news agency as sayingThe move came when armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces RSF in the capital Khartoum enters the second week The Sudanese army on Saturday said its General Commander Abdel Fattah AlBurhan received calls from leaders of a number of countries requesting the evacuation of their nationals and diplomats an IANS report said AlBurhan agreed to provide the necessary assistance to secure this the army said in a statement Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15 with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict Until Friday the clashes left over 400 people dead and about 3500 wounded according to the Sudanese health ministryAs the battle is raging even after a week the clashing groups in Sudan reached an agreement to make way for the evacuation of foreign nationals without major hindrances The Sudanese army has also given its consent to help in these evacuations of foreign nationals from the embattled country Amid this the RSF announcement came that all airports in Sudan will be reopened to meet the requirements of evacuations