FOR ME THIS GATHERING IS NO LESS THAN G20 SAYS PM MODI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that people who are taking care of development in the far-flung areas is an indication of the government's thinking that such a gathering is taking place at the venue of the G20 summit, where people deciding the direction of world affairs, gathered just a month ago.

The Prime Minister welcomed the ground-level change makers. “For me, this gathering is no less than G20”, PM Modi stressed. He said that this programme is a symbol of the success of Team Bharat and the spirit of Sabka Prayas. This programme is important for India's future and ‘Sankalp se Siddhi’ is inherent in this.

Speaking about the necessity of ‘Jan Bhagidari’, the Prime Minister underlined the need for a leader in every sector. He highlighted the aspect of team spirit being inculcated in the ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ programme which will lead to the emergence of leaders and new ideas for Jan Bhagidari.

He gave the example of society coming together to support one another during a natural calamity. He also touched upon doing things collectively at the block level to induce the spirit of people’s participation and gave examples of celebrating anniversaries of regional institutions and distributing food to school children on such occasions to eradicate malnutrition.

“Jan Bhagidari or people’s participation has tremendous potential in finding solutions to problems”, he emphasized. Similarly, the Prime Minister illustrated the power of social participation by elaborating on the role of diaspora in the rising global profile of the country as their activism has supported the government’s diplomatic efforts.

The Prime Minister asked the delegates to make maximum use of the Sankalp Saptah. He asked them to pool resources and concentrate efforts for maximum impact. This will remove silos and infuse a whole of the government approach. While acknowledging the role of technology in communication, the Prime Minister said that there is no alternative to physical presence and we should not compromise with that as we get to know the strengths of the place when we visit there.

He said that sitting with colleagues for a week during the ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ will make them aware of the strengths and needs of each other and will improve team spirit. The Prime Minister asked the delegates to focus on 5 parameters and get good results. This will increase their confidence. With this gradual address of problems, the block will become a source of aspiration for others, he said.

“112 districts that were Aspirational Districts have now become inspirational districts. I am sure within a year at least 100 aspirational blocks will become inspirational blocks”, he concluded. PM Modi also interacted with Ranjana Agarwal, a School teacher from Baheri, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh the Prime Minister asked about the most impactful idea from the Chintan Shivirs organized in her block.

Ranjana Agarwal mentioned the all-round development programme of the block and highlighted the importance of all stakeholders coming on the same platform to turn the government schemes into a mass movement. The Prime Minister also enquired about the changes implemented to improve the learning outcome of schools.

Agarwal mentioned opting for activity-based learning instead of the traditional teaching methods and gave examples of organizing Bal Sabhas, music lessons, sports and physical training etc. She also mentioned smart classrooms and the use of technology to improve the quality of education. She informed about the availability of smart classrooms in all of the 2,500 schools in her district.

The Prime Minister said that one of the primary conditions of Viksit Bharat is the quality education of the children. He said that he is overwhelmed by the dedication and involvement of the teachers. This is the way to ‘Samarpan se Siddhi’. Upon interacting with Mikehenchard Ch Momin, Jr Rural Development Officer from Resubelpara, Ngh (Garo Region), Meghalaya, the Prime Minister inquired about the solutions to the difficulties faced due to the extreme weather conditions in the region.

Momin mentioned issuing preliminary orders to stock up on essential goods and creating a team to monitor the progress. Upon the Prime Minister’s inquiry about the changes in the quality of the output brought by the introduction of regional designs and owner-driven construction in PM-Awas (Gramin) to improve Ease of Living, Momin replied in the affirmative.

When the Prime Minister asked about the production and marketing of cashews produced in the region, Momin said that cashew produced in the region is of top quality throughout the nation and mentioned MNREGA and self-help groups being used to encourage its production. Momin also urged the Prime Minister to set up more cashew processing units in the region.