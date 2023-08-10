New Delhi: The CCTV footage of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "flying kiss" gesture is currently being scanned however the conduct of the Wayanad MP is not properly captured in the footage, sources in the government said on Thursday.

A massive controversy erupted on Wednesday after Union Minister and BJP Member of Parliament Smriti Irani objected to Rahul Gandhi's "flying kiss in the Parliament saying that such "undignified" conduct was never seen before in the House.

"After the complaint of women MPs to the Speaker on this act of Rahul Gandhi, if there is a need for action, then only the CCTV footage of the Lok Sabha will have to be taken as evidence," government sources said.

According to sources, based on this conduct inside the House, a case of both Privilege and Ethics is made against Rahul Gandhi. "At present, the CCTV footage is being scanned in which Rahul's conduct has not been captured very clearly in any camera," the sources informed.

Sources also said that if such crimes usually happen and the woman complains, then this act comes under the category of cognizable offences for which there can be a minimum of one year and a maximum of five years of punishment or fine or both.

Following the act by Rahul Gandhi, whose Lok Sabha membership was reinstated following a stay on his conviction by the Supreme Court, Union Minister and BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje had also complained to Speaker Om Birla. She had said that Rahul Gandhi had "misbehaved".

Rahul Gandhi in his first speech in the Lok Sabha upon his return had launched a blistering attack on the Narendra Modi-led government on the violence in Manipur, which has claimed the lives of 152 people.

