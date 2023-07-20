New Delhi: Air passenger numbers for Indian and Foreign carriers in international operations during the first quarter of 2023 surged by approximately 88% compared to the same period in 2022, according to the government's announcement in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The information was provided by Gen. (Dr) VK Singh (retd), Minister of State (Mos), Ministry of Civil Aviation, in response to queries from MPs, including Shiv Sena's Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane and BJP's Sudhir Gupta. The MPs had inquired whether there was a significant increase in international passengers during the first three months of 2023.

Though the MoS acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic had adversely affected international passenger numbers, he highlighted there has been a substantial improvement after the resumption of scheduled international commercial passenger operations from March 27, 2022.

In order to boost the aviation industry, the government has implemented various measures to attract domestic and international passengers. The Ministry also started the UDAN scheme to enhance regional connectivity domestically.

Regarding the international sector, India has made 18 tourist destinations accessible for SAARC (excluding Afghanistan and Pakistan) and ASEAN countries. Designated carriers from India, SAARC, and ASEAN nations can now conduct unlimited operations to and from these destinations.

Additionally, based on the National Civil Aviation Policy of 2016, the government has reciprocally offered open sky arrangements to SAARC countries and countries beyond 5000 kms from Delhi. Presently, India has open sky arrangements with 23 countries, facilitating unrestricted operations between India and these nations.