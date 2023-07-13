New Delhi: Private centres across Delhi were advised to work from home and commercial entities around Kashmere Gate to be closed till Sunday, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) officials said, citing the Yamuna levels rising to a record high.

The Authority on Thursday directed that non-essential government offices, schools and colleges be closed till Sunday. Private establishments are advised to work from home, the officials said. "Commercial establishments around Kashmere Gate to be asked to close till Sunday. Buses coming to ISBT will stop at Singhu Border, and DTC buses will ferry people from there," the officials added.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena held a special meeting of the DDMA on Thursday discussing the flood situation in the city, officials said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is the vice-chairman of the Authority, also attended the meeting, they said.

The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 am on Thursday. It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an "extreme situation".

Kejriwal, in a tweet, said the water level in the Yamuna was constantly rising and spilling onto the nearby roads, urging people not to go there. He also requested the citizens to help each other in this emergency situation. (with PTI inputs)