New Delhi: Tension prevailed after an air passenger received a threatening audio call on the phone allegedly from a Khalistani separatist activist at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital, Delhi. In the audio call, which was recorded, the Khalistani supporters are heard talking about capturing Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

The separatists talked about pulling down the National Flag of India and replacing it with Khalistan flags, sources said. The flight passenger immediately alerted the airport police about the suspicious call he received. The Khalistani supporters were also making objectionable statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he told the police.

After the passenger mentioned Amritpal's followers behind this, the Delhi Police swung into action. In this case, an FIR has been registered under various sections of the IPC at the Indira Gandhi International Airport police station. Confirming this, the DCP of the airport said that the air passenger has received a prerecorded audio call.

Considering the seriousness of the case, the investigation of this matter has been handed over to the Special Cell, he said. In the Ajnala case of Punjab, wanted Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh is still on the run. He has been absconding since March 18. His last location was found in Haryana. Now it is being speculated that Amritpal may be hiding in Delhi, sources said.

Many police teams are in search of Amritpal. A case was registered against Amritpal Singh in a police station in Punjab on the basis of a complaint by a person. It was alleged in the complaint that he was thrashed by Amritpal's gang. The police arrested Toofan in this case. Later, Amritpal issued a warning to withdraw the case against Toofan and created a ruckus along with his supporters.