New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off nine Vande Bharat trains today connecting religious and tourist destinations across 11 states in the country. This is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to improve rail connectivity of important religious places across India. The nine trains will provide speedier connectivity across 11 states, which are Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat.

PM Modi will flag off all these trains through video conferencing. These new Vande Bharat trains will operate in the routes - Udaipur- Jaipur; Tirunelveli- Madurai- Chennai; Hyderabad-Bengaluru; Vijayawada- Renigunta- Chennai; Patna- Howrah; Kasaragod- Thiruvananthapuram; Rourkela- Bhubaneswar Puri; Ranchi- Howrah; and Jamnagar- Ahmedabad.

These train services will help provide world class facilities to rail passengers, an official statement said. The Vande Bharat trains will be the fastest train along the routes of their operation and will help save considerable time of the passengers, it said. Compared to the current fastest train along the route, Rourkela- Bhubaneswar Puri and Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram, the Vande Bharat trains will cut travel time between respective destinations by about three hours; Hyderabad Bengaluru by more than 2.5 hours; Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai by more than 2 hours.

Also, travel time between Ranchi Howrah and Patna Howrah and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad will be reduced by about one hour. The travel time between Udaipur - Jaipur will be reduced by about half an hour. The Rourkela- Bhubaneswar Puri and Tirunelveli- Madurai- Chennai trains will connect important religious towns of Puri and Madurai. Also, the Vijayawada Chennai Vande Bharat Express will operate via the Renigunta route and will provide connectivity to Tirupati pilgrimage centre. The introduction of these Vande Bharat trains will herald a new standard of rail service in the country, the statement said.