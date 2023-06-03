New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme to flag off Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express was cancelled following yesterday's tragic Odisha multiple train accident in which several were dead and many more injured, sources said. As per schedule, PM Modi is to virtually flag off Goa's first Vande Bharat Express today.

The new express train is stationed at the Madgaon railway station in Goa where the main function is to be held. On the other hand, the Prime Minister is scheduled to join the flagging-off ceremony through video conferencing. But, the programme has to be cancelled at the last minute with the Government and officials busy with the rescue operations for hundreds of victims at the Balasore accident spot.

As per sources, Goa's first Vande Bharat Express is aimed at enhancing connectivity and speed travel between Goa and Mumbai. There have been long-standing demands from the local people for high-speed trains along this route to cater to the travellers from the region. This train is intended to run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and Madgaon Station in Goa.

There is no immediate information on the next date on which Goa's Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off and a fresh announcement will be made later regarding this, sources said. The indigenous semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express trains run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph. As part of the 75 weeks celebrations of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Central government planned for 75 Vande Bharat trains to connect all corners of the country.