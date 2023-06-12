New Delhi A fiveyearold kid was allegedly bitten by a neighbour s pet dog in Shahdara s Geeta Colony area on Monday according to police The victim has been identified as Muhib Khan the police said He has to undergo surgery and the condition of the kid is stated to be stable they said According to police Muhib was playing inside the house in the Sarojini Park area in Shastri Nagar of the Geeta Colony when the neighbour s pet labrador entered the house and attacked the child The family members rescued the child from the dog and rushed him to the Sir Parmanand Hospital for treatment The dog attack fractured the boy s left arm and he had to undergo surgery police said The victim s family alleged that the owner of the dog was present there at the time of the incident but he didn t make any effort to save the childAlso read Hyderabad Delivery agent critical after jumping off 3rd floor to escape dog attackWhen the victim s father confronted his neighbour over the issue he was allegedly threatened by the pet dog owner the officer said Based on the complaint of the victim s father a case under Sections 289 negligent conduct concerning animal 337 causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and 506 criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the dog owner he added Police said the owner of the labrador Yashpal Singh 48 has been arrested and added that further investigation into the matter is underway With Agency Inputs