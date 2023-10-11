FIVE FESTIVE SPECIAL TRAINS FROM DELHI TO BIHAR UTTAR PRADESH TO CATER HIGH RUSH

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced the running of festival special trains to various destinations from Delhi to cater for the festival season rush. According to official sources, the Northern Railway announced to run of five trains to make travel convenient for its passengers during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Deepak Kumar said that in order to clear extra rush during the ensuing festive season, Northern Railway will run five festive special trains from the national capital to different cities.

According to the information, train numbers 04060 and 04059 will run twice a week between Anand Vihar Terminal and Jaynagar from October 7 to October 29. The train will make a total of 14 trips. Every Tuesday and Friday the train will leave from Anand Vihar at 10:30 a.m. and will reach Jaynagar at 3:15 p.m. the next day. This train will depart from Jaynagar for Anand Vihar at 5:00 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday and will reach at 7:55 p.m. the next day. The train will stop at Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Buxar, Arrah, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Madhubani stations.

Train numbers 04488 and 04487 will run between Anand Vihar Terminal and Gorakhpur from November 4 to November 26. This train will make eight trips. The train will leave from Anand Vihar railway station every Saturday at 11:15 p.m. and will reach Gorakhpur at 2:00 p.m. via Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Chandausi, Bareilly, Sitapur, and Gonda Basti. Every Sunday, this train will leave from Gorakhpur for Anand Vihar at 5:25 p.m. and will reach at 10:40 a.m. the next day.

Train numbers 04010 and 04009 will run between Anand Vihar Terminal and Jogbani from November 7 to November 30. This train will run from Anand Vihar Terminal every Tuesday at 11:45 p.m. It will reach Jogbani at 5:20 a.m. on the second day via Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Chandausi, Bareilly, Bareilly, Sitapur, Gonda Basti, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Siwan Chhapra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Shahpur, Patori, Barauni, Begusarai, Khagaria, Navgachia, Katihar, Purnia, Araria Court, Araria. Every Thursday this train will leave from Jogbani at 9:00 a.m. and will reach Anand Vihar at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Train numbers 01664 and 01663 will make 14 trips between Anand Vihar Terminal and Saharsa. This train will run from 16 October to 28 December. It will run from Anand Vihar on Mondays and from Saharsa on Tuesdays. This train will leave from Anand Vihar at 11:00 p.m. It will reach Saharsa Junction at 11:20 am via Hapur Moradabad Bareilly Hardoi Lucknow Gorakhpur Junction Deoria Sadar Siwan Chhapra Hajipur Muzaffarpur Samastipur Dalsinghsarai Barauni Junction Begusarai Khagaria Junction Bakhtiyarpur. From Saharsa Junction, the train will leave at 2:30 p.m. and will reach Anand Vihar at 1:55 p.m. the next day.