Ghaziabad A woman septuagenarian and a 40 year old woman were killed after a fire broke out at multistorey building here in Uttar Pradesh s Ghaziabad on Monday morning At least 11 who were trapped in the fire belonged to the same family and were recovered by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel The incident was reported at the Lal Bagh colony of Ghaziabad district s Loni areaThe 74 years old is suspected to have been asphyxiated to death while the other succumbed to burn injuries Both women were declared dead on arrival at the hospital by the doctors PTI quoted a police officer who oversaw the rescue and relief work as sayingPreliminary investigations revealed the deceased women belong to the same family They were rushed to a Community Health Centre CHC in the vicinity We are awaiting their postmortem reports to ascertain the actual cause of death Assistant Commissioner of Police Loni Rajneesh Upadhiyai said Chief Fire Officer CFO Rahul Pal said the building housed a tent and catering service on its ground floor and the fire call was reported at 652 am The two women were found in different floors first and second They were immediately moved to the health centre while we rescued others trapped Teams were along with two fire tenders from Tronica City and one from Sahibabad were pressed into service the CFO said According to him the fire started from the ground floor where materials related to tent house business were stored Eight were persons trapped in the first and second floors of the building The building s wall was broken down to reach the trapped and a fire ladder was used to bring them down safely It was during the further check we found two women one each in first and second floors found injured Pal saidThe CFO said the preliminary probe suggests that an electrical short circuit might have triggered the fire which originated from the ground floor and later spread to the other two floors The ground floor was free of people when the fire broke out Pal said one of their crew member was injured after an iron gate fell on him when they launched a rescue operation