New Delhi: Two policemen and seven civilians were injured putting out a fire that broke out at a factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri area early Wednesday morning, officials said. According to officials, a call was received at 2.05 am that there was a fire at a two-story sofa factory at the market known for dealing in scrap. The fire was doused by five tenders that were rushed to the spot, they said.

The fire had sparked in the packing box of sofa springs. A drum of glue kept on the ground floor also burst in the blaze, a fire official said. Seven men received minor burn injuries and were rushed to DDU hospital. The injured were identified as Rakesh, 35, Ram Niwas, 60, Santosh, 27, Harichand, 35, Vikrant, 25, Kishan, 23, and Inderjeet, 33. Head constables Randhir Singh and Vikrant too received burn injuries in the incident, fire officials said.

According to police, the factory dealt in iron springs (used in making sofas) in Mayapuri Phase II. A crime team was called to the spot to investigate the fire. A case is being registered at Mayapuri Police Station, police added.

Also Read: Fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, patients evacuated, no casualties

Earlier on Monday. a fire broke out in the endoscopy room, located near the emergency department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Eight fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. The hospital officials said that 31 patients in the AB-2 ward were shifted to ICU and AB-7 ward while 70 patients were shifted from the emergency area to other areas. (PTI)