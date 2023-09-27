FIRE AT MUKHERJEE NAGAR PG SOME GIRLS TRAPPED

New Delhi: A fire broke out on Wednesday at a female Paying Guest house being run from an apartment in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, officials said. Some girls were still trapped in the building.
According to the fire department, the information was received at 7.47 pm, following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out in Signature Apartment in Mukherjee Nagar. Further details are awaited, they said.
Earlier, at least 61 people have been admitted to three hospitals after a fire broke out in a coaching centre building in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, an official statement said.
Out of 61 people, there were 60 students and one guard. 50 students have been discharged from hospitals while the remaining 11 including the guard are under treatment. According to the statement, around 200-250 students from different coaching centres were attending the classes at the time of the incident.