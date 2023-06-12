FIRE AT GHAZIPUR LANDFILL SITE IN DELHI

New Delhi A fire broke out at Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi on Monday officials said A call about the incident was received around 130 pm they said A total of 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot along with a robotic machine to control and douse the blaze a senior official of the Delhi Fire Service saidIn March 2022 a massive fire broke out at the dumping yard of the landfill leading to a huge cloud of smoke enveloping the region and neighbouring areas Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had last year launched a 9point action plan to prevent incidents of fire at landfill sites The plan involved construction of a peripheral road around the dumpsites to facilitate movement of vehicles patrolling teams and fire tenders and a 4metre high boundary wall with barbed wire fencing to prevent unauthorised entry into the dumpsitesUnder the plan the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD has been directed to involve an agency for segregation of waste being dumped at the landfill sites to prevent unauthorised entry of ragpickers Perforated highdensity polyethylene pipes will be installed to prevent the accumulation of the highly flammable gas and a dedicated surveillance squad will keep a strict vigil over the activities going on at the dumpsitesAccording to experts organic waste dumped in a landfill produces methane when it rots In hot weather conditions methane catches fire spontaneously and the blaze spreads as it feeds on combustible material like textiles and plastics they said