New Delhi: The father of Nikhil Chouhan, a student who was fatally stabbed by four individuals at the Delhi University Campus on Sunday, broke down while speaking to the media on Monday in which he expressed his grief and frustration. He revealed that they had not yet received any information or updates from the police regarding his son's murder.

"Our family has not been informed by the police at all. We have not had any communication with them until now. Yesterday at noon, I received a call from the students who took my son to the hospital. The police kept those students at the police station throughout the night," Sanjay, the father of the victim, told the media.

Delhi Police has apprehended two individuals, including a school dropout, in connection with the incident. The Police confirmed the suspect's identity through a screenshot, which shows the suspect arriving on a motorcycle. The apprehended individuals have been identified as Rahul, a first-year BA student, and Haroon, a friend of Rahul who dropped out of school.

According to officials, the student victim was allegedly stabbed to death on Sunday afternoon at Delhi University's South Campus. DCP South West Delhi, Manoj C, stated that the deceased student, Nikhil Chauhan, was a first-year student pursuing a BA (Hons) degree at the School of Open Learning.

"When the police arrived at the scene, they discovered that the victim was Nikhil Chauhan, a first-year student at the School of Open Learning. Further investigation revealed that a week ago, Chauhan had a fight with Rahul and Yash. Yesterday, Rahul, Yash, and others came seeking revenge and stabbed Nikhil Chauhan. We have arrested two individuals, Rahul and his accomplice Haroon, and we have identified others involved. They will also be apprehended," explained DCP Manoj C.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the police indicate that the altercation leading to the stabbing incident was triggered by a dispute involving a girl. "Approximately a week ago, one of the students in the college misbehaved with his girlfriend. On Sunday, at 12:30 pm, the main accused from the same college, along with three others, encountered Nikhil outside the college gate and stabbed him," the DCP said.

