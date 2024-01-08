New Delhi: Minutes after the Supreme Court quashed the Gujarat Government's remission order of the rapists of Bilkis Bano, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Dr Farooq Abdullah said that "This is a big decision and we all should welcome this."

Talking to ETV Bharat via the phone, the supremo of the National Conference said that "We all should welcome this judgement by the Supreme Court. It is the highest body to safeguard our constitution. I hope that the Gujarat Government will look into this and will implement this."

Similarly, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi who is also the national chairperson of the Congress's Minority Department said that "We welcome the decision of the honourable Supreme Court. This decision is shameful not only for Gujarat government but also for the Central government."

"Gujarat is the PM Modi's home town and on the day the PM gave a speech on women empowerment at Lal Quila, 2 hours after that speech the Gujarat government released those 11 rapists from the jail and after their release, they all were welcomed with garlands and all of those was used to benefit politically", he said.

He further added that "All this shows that PM's claims on Women empowerment and on 'Beti Bacho, Beti Padhao' are hollow. What you are seeing in the country, whether it be it the case of Hathras, Unnau or the way Olympic winners are being treated, all this shows that girls/women have no hope from the central government and today's SC decision has given them hope."

It is pertinent to note here that the Supreme Court on Monday cancelled the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case of gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in the state.

Bilkis Bano was 21-years-old and five months pregnant when she was raped while fleeing the horror of the communal riots that broke out after the Godhra train-burning incident. Her three old daughter was amongst the seven family members who were killed in those riots.