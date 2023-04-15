FAMILY OF GANGSTER PRINCE TEWATIA MURDERED AT TIHAR JAIL RAISES QUESTIONS OVER JAIL SECURITY

New Delhi The famiily of Prince Tewatia a member of the Lawrence Bishnopi gang who was stabbed to death at the high security Tihar Jail in Delhi has raised questions over the jail security and safety of inmates The family of slain Tewatia has even alleged police complicity in his murder questioning how weapons were allowed inside the jail despite heavy security and intense security checks at the jail Tewatia was killed inside jail number 3 of Tihar jail on Friday at around 5 pm in an alleged gang rivalry with the Rohit Chaudhary gang The wife and mother of the slain Prince Tewatia have questioned the security at the Tihar jail The mother of the deceased alleged that there was complicity of the police in the murder of her son Also read Gangwar in Tihar Jail Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Prince Tewatia killedTewatia s mother questioned how the knife reached inside the jail despite the heavy security and intense checking at the jail “Even the clothes and food are checked so how did the knife reach inside she asked Officials said that Tewatia was stabbed several times with a knife According to the jail officials at the Tihar Jail Tewatia had a an argument with Akhtar Rehman who was lodged in jail number three The matter escalated so much that the accused stabbed Tewatia with a knife several times Tewatia was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors Three other prisoners have also been injured in this incident whose treatment is going on at Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital Akhtar Rehman the alleged attacker is also among the injured The murder of gangster Prince Tewatia has revived the memories of a similar murder at the jail in the year 2021 In Aug that year another gangster Ankit Gurjar who was also lodged in cell number three of the jail was murdered at the jail The murder of Tewatia has raised questions on the security of the prisoners lodged in Tihar Jail