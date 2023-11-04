New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged a "false case" has been lodged against AAP Gujarat MLA Chaitar Vasava and that by doing this, the BJP government in the state has launched an "attack" on the entire tribal community. Vasava faced an FIR after he allegedly threatened some forest department officials and fired in the air at his residence in Gujarat's Narmada district, while his wife and two others were arrested in the case, police there said on Friday.

In a post on X, Kejriwal, who is the national convenor of the AAP, said, "Yesterday, BJP filed a false case against AAP MLA and a big leader of the tribal community, Chaitar Vasava. Even his wife was arrested. BJP never allowed the tribals to come forward. Just exploited them. BJP couldn't tolerate that AAP promoted the son of the tribal community."

"BJP has launched this attack not on Chaitra Vasava but on the entire tribal society," he said. Senior AAP leader Atishi at a press conference alleged that Vasava faced an FIR because he "raised his voice" for tribal farmers. "The anti-tribal BJP in Gujarat registered a fake case against Vasava because he raised his voice for tribal farmers and arrested his wife to put pressure on him," she said.