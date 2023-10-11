EXTRAORDINARY RESULTS IMPERATIVE WHEN COUNTRY LED BY PERSON LIKE PM MODI AMIT SHAH AFTER IMF PROJECTION

New Delhi: With the IMF forecasting a robust economic growth for India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday said when the country is led by a sensitive, hardworking and dedicated leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extraordinary results become imperative.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Tuesday raised India's GDP projection by 0.2 percentage point to 6.3 per cent even as it slashed the global growth forecast to 2.9 per cent in 2024 from three per cent in 2023.

"Leadership matters. When the nation is led by a sensitive, hardworking and dedicated leader, then extraordinary results become imperative. On account of the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji our nation is growing at a rate faster than that of developed nations today. "What an economist Prime Minister couldn't achieve, a leader dedicated to the people accomplished. More power to you Modi Ji on the path to making our Bharat the foremost country in the world," Shah wrote on 'X'.