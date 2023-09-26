New Delhi : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will address a high-level session of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today and all eyes are on him as he is expected to respond to Canadian PM's credible allegations over India's involvement in the killing of the Khalistani extremist Nijjar Singh in June.

The EAM is in New York to lead the Indian delegation at the 78th UNGA. He met President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Dennis Francis in New York on Monday. The EAM also held a meeting with Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on the sidelines of the 78th UNGA. The two leaders affirmed a "strong bilateral relationship."

On the sidelines of #UNGA78, met with @AraratMirzoyan FM of Armenia. Appreciate his sharing assessment of the current situation in the Caucasus. Affirmed our strong bilateral relationship," Jaishankar posted on X. Jaishankar also met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konakovic. The two leaders discussed growing bilateral ties with a focus on trade and the economy.

Meanwhile, the EAM while speaking on Saturday evening during an event 'South Rising: Partnerships, Institutions and Ideas', said that economically dominant countries are leveraging production capabilities and those countries who have institutional influence have weaponized these capabilities.

Further, citing the example of the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister also stressed that "it is still a world of double standards." "There is a growing sentiment in the world and the Global South in a way embodies it. But there's also political resistance. Those occupying positions of influence are resisting pressure to change", said EAM Jaishankar during the event hosted by the Observer Research Foundation, in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, United Nations India, and the Reliance Foundation.