New Delhi: Shortly after two intruders jumped from Lok Sabha Gallery and opened tear gas canisters on Wednesday, experts called the incident was major security breach and questioned the existing surveillance system in the new Parliament building.

"This is a security breach. It is quite surprising that someone could enter the Parliament carrying such smoke gas. This is an error on the part of the security personnel who scan people with such carelessness," former R&AW officer RK Yadav told ETV Bharat.

Yadav, however, said the incident cannot be compared with the 2001 attack. "The concerned people who did this might have a political agenda or they might want to divert the attention of MPs from a specific subject. This cannot be compared with the 2001 attack as that was Pakistan-sponsored," Yadav said.