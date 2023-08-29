EXPECT MORE GIFTS AS PM MODI BECOMES DESPERATE TO CLING ON TO HIS CHAIR CONG ON LPG PRICE CUT

New Delhi: The Congress Tuesday claimed the slash in LPG prices by the Centre is the result of BJP's rout in Karnataka polls and two "highly successful" opposition meetings and said people should expect more such "gifts" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes "even more desperate to cling on to his chair".

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said three months before the five state elections, where the "BJP is staring at certain defeat", and six months before the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is literally clutching at straws. "A sudden slash in LPG prices by Mr. Modi. Why now, you may ask? Yeh hai kissa 'demokursi' ka," Ramesh said on X.

The government on Tuesday announced a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas as it looked to counter the promise of cheaper LPG made by the Congress party in upcoming assembly elections in states like Madhya Pradesh. Ramesh said the BJP saw a rout in Karnataka polls in which the high price of LPG was one of the main issues. "Two highly successful INDIA meetings in two months and the third coming up in two days," he said referring to the opposition alliance meeting in Mumbai beginning Thursday.

"The Congress government in Karnataka has implemented its five guarantees in 100 days and the Congress government in Rajasthan is giving LPG cylinders at Rs 500," Ramesh said, noting that the response has been phenomenal as people were hurting from BJP's "misgovernance". "Three months before the five state elections, where BJP is staring at certain defeat, and six months before the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is literally clutching at straws.

"Expect more such gifts' in the coming months as the Prime Minister becomes even more desperate to cling on to his chair," the Congress leader said. At present, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in the national capital costs Rs 1,103 - more than double the rate it came for in May 2020. It will cost Rs 903 when the Centre's decision is implemented from Wednesday.

For Ujjwala beneficiaries, the price will be Rs 703 after considering the continuing Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy. Announcing the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the move is aimed at providing relief to households. Also, the government will provide an additional 75 lakh Ujjwala connections, which will take the total PMUY beneficiaries to 10.35 crore. (PTI)